Three people taken to hospital by ambulance crews after being hit by car
Three people have been taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in the early hours of the morning.
The North East Ambulance Service was called to Old Shotton in Peterlee shortly before 12.30am on Saturday, July 13.
A spokeswoman said three people had been hurt in the incident and two ambulances had been used to take them to hospital, adding: “We were called at 12.28am on Saturday to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and three pedestrians outside the Black Bull pub in Old Shotton.
“We dispatched one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team, a clinical care manager, two double-crewed ambulances and a doctor from the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
“We transported one patient to James Cook University Hospital and two to University Hospital of North Tees.”
There is no word on the condition of the casualties.