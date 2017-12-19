Three people taken to hospital after 12-car crash near Dalton Park closes A19

Three people have been taken to hospital after a 12-car crash on the A19 this morning.

It happened on the southbound side of the road close to the Dalton Park turn-off in Murton earlier today, with police closing both carriageways.

The north bound side of the road has now been re-opened, but the south bound remains closed as an accident investigation continues.

The Great North Air Ambulance was sent to the scene to help those injured.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said that one person was treated at the scene while three others were taken to hospital.

Six ambulances rushed to the incident.

The incident has prompted renewed calls for a review into the safety of the road by Easington MP Grahame Morris.

Mr Morris, who has previously backed our Safe A19 campaign, said: "The frequency of accidents is just too regular.

"Understandably, families at this time of year are going to be worried about their loved ones of they are travelling on the A19.

"I want to thank the blue light emergency services for their prompt response.

"I think this underlines once again the need for a safety review on the A19.

"Is it the low sun, is it traffic backing up on to the slip roads, is it the road conditions, we don't know, and that's why this is needed.

"We need to look at the causes, at what are the common factors, to understand what has happened and then we need the Department for Transport to take action.

"We have had a recent spate, a real spell, of incidents and these are not minor accidents, they've been major accidents, which have caused huge disruption and closures, sometimes in both directions, and it is not safe."

A NEAS spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 9.14am to reports of an RTC on A19 south bound.

"We dispatched six resources and requested the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"We treated one patient on scene and took three patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

A Durham Police spokesman said: "We are currently attending a traffic collision on the A19 southbound involving 12 vehicles.

"The collision happened at about 9.15am this morning.

"Both carriageways are currently closed and the Great North Air Ambulance is also attending the scene.

"There is currently no estimated time for the road to be re-opened, and it is advised that alternative routes are used.

"Further updates will follow."

One driver who was passing the scene following the incident said: "It looks like a lot of cars were involved in it.

"There was smoke coming out of them.

"I imagine the A19 will be closed for a while because of it."

