Three people rescued from cliffs by coastguard rescue teams

Three people had to be rescued after getting into difficulties on a coastal cliff.

It happened at Nose's Point in Seaham yesterday morning.

Two casualties were stuck on the cliff face while a third had to be rescued from the beach below.

Coastguard teams were joined by officers from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

HM Coastguard NE announced on its Facebook page: "On Saturday morning Coastguards from Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team, Seaham Coastguard and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team joined fire officers from County Durham and Darlington Fire & Rescue Service for a joint exercise at Nose's Point, Seaham.

"Coastguards and fire officers worked together to stabilise and rescue two casualties on the cliff face and a third from the beach.

"If you see anyone in difficult on the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

No details have been provided as to whether those who had to be rescued were seriously injured.