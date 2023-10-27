Three new appointments join the board at Gentoo

(L-R) Louise Bassett, Nick Forbes CBE, Morven Smith, Andrew Lister. Picture issued by Gentoo.

Three new independent board members have joined the body overseeing Sunderland's biggest landlord.

Gentoo has seen Andrew Lister, Nick Forbes CBE, and Morven Smith bring their experience to the housing group, working alongside the existing non-executive board to deliver Gentoo’s strategic vision.

They will help oversee the housing group, which provides homes to more than 60,000 people in Sunderland.

Andrew has spent more than 25 years working around the globe as a chief information and technology officer for several multinational companies across range of diverse fields, including outsourced business services, construction, operations centres, and pharmaceuticals.

Gentoo said Nick, a former leader of Newcastle City Council, has significant political working knowledge and expertise within central and local government, public and voluntary sectors, while Morven will bring invaluable experience as a senior Human Resources and Organisational Development professional currently working in the NHS.

On his new role, Andrew said: “I am looking forward to helping Gentoo deliver their ambitious vision for the customers and communities of Sunderland, and I am committed to contributing to its ongoing success.”

Nick said: “There’s a strong alignment between Gentoo’s commitment to social purpose and the values that drive me in public life – social justice, fairness and equality - so when the position was advertised, I knew it was something I wanted to apply for.”

Morven, director of Workforce and OD at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I feel very aligned with the values that drive Gentoo and these embody the principles I will endeavour to bring to the board. It is important to support and embrace a commitment to social purpose and create better lives for our customers in Sunderland.”

Louise Bassett, chief executive officer at Gentoo, said: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew, Nick, and Morven to our Board and am really looking forward to seeing how they can help us shape the future of our organisation, ensuring our customers and communities are at the heart of everything we do.”