Three injured as car flips onto roof after colliding with parked vehicles in Sunderland

Emergency services temporarily closed a road in Sunderland after a car flipped onto its roof following a collision.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:36 am

Police were called to a report of a collision on Durham Road in Sunderland shortly before 11pm on Saturday, July 23.

It was reported that a car had collided with parked vehicles causing it to flip onto its roof.

Emergency services attended the scene where a car had flipped onto its roof.

Emergency services attended the scene and three people were treated for minor injuries.

Officers temporarily closed the road while the vehicle was uplifted before it was then reopened.

The road was temporarily closed on Saturday night.
