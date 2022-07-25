Three injured as car flips onto roof after colliding with parked vehicles in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to a report of a collision on Durham Road in Sunderland shortly before 11pm on Saturday, July 23.

It was reported that a car had collided with parked vehicles causing it to flip onto its roof.

Emergency services attended the scene and three people were treated for minor injuries.

Officers temporarily closed the road while the vehicle was uplifted before it was then reopened.