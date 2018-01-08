Three arrested over burglary after search by traffic cops and dog unit

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after the car they were in was tracked down by police.

Durham Constabulary has said the arrests were among the actions by Operation Dragoon, which isl targeting the criminal and anti-social use of the roads throughout the county and Cleveland.

The force has said that during the weekend, a vehicle suspected of being involved in a burglary activated a Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system.

Following a search by road policing officers and the dog unit, the vehicle was located at Durham Services.

Two males and a female were detained and all three were arrested on suspicion of burglary.



In Blackhall, a Citroen Berlingo was stop checked and the driver was arrested and charged for being over the drink drive limit, for having no insurance and for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

The vehicle was also seized.

The team, which is part of the Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit, has also released a series of other incidents it deal with.

The driver of a BMW driving anti-socially on Yoden Way, Peterlee was issued with a traffic warning.



Following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Middlestone Moor, near Spennymoor, a woman driver was charged with failure to provide a specimen.



A red Rover was seized in Darlington and the driver was reported for no insurance.



The driver of a Mazda was stopped in Kelloe and arrested for drug driving and drugs were recovered from the vehicle.



A male involved in a serious collision which left two victims with life-changing injuries was also sentenced to 39 months in prison and a 43 month driving ban following on from an investigation by the force.