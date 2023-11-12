Thousands line city centre streets for Sunderland Remembrance Day parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of people lined the streets of Sunderland city centre as Wearside paid its respects on Remembrance Day.

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Dorothy Trueman spoke of her pride as she addressed the massed ranks of veterans, serving forces personnel, emergency services and community organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parade was led by The Royal Signals Northern Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band. The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery and 3 Rifles were among the regiments taking part.

As in previous years, 4th Regiment also provided two field guns which were fired from the terrace in Mowbray Park to signal the start of the two-minute silence at 11 am.

Waiting patiently

This was followed by the annual wreath laying around the war memorial and memorial wall. The wall was built with funds raised by the charity Brothers in Arms to provide a permanent tribute to those who have lost their lives in active service since the end of World War Two.

Among those laying wreaths were representatives of all branches of the forces as well as emergency services, organisations including the Scouts, Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott, Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness and members of the local Sikh community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade ended in a march past and a salute taken by Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Tearney, DL, ACF, Major Ross Towes RA and the Mayor on the steps of the city museum.

Coun Trueman, said: "I was amazed at the crowd. Well, no, actually I wasn't. We always get a good turn-out for Remembrance Day in Sunderland.

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Dorothy Trueman address the crowds

"It was an honour to be part of the ceremony and I got quite emotional."

Among those laying wreaths today were Tom and Carla Cuthbertson, whose son Nathan was just 19 when he was killed while serving with The Parachute Regiment in Afghanistan in June 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is really important that we remember them not just today, but every day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Carla.

"And it is important that everyone comes together, military and non-military - it is humbling."

Taking the salute

Remembrance Services were also held in Easington Lane, Fencehouses, Houghton, Ryhope, Silksworth, South Hylton, Fatfield in Washington and Washington Village.

As part of the Remembrance commemorations poppies were also being projected onto the rear of Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens on Remembrance Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad