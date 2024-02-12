Thornhill Academy Receives International Schools Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The International School Award, run by the British Council rewards schools that have shown “a commitment to embedding international awareness and understanding within their school”. It provides a framework for schools to develop international activities across the curriculum, including collaborative work with international partner schools and opportunities to involve the wider community.

Thornhill Academy's journey towards the International Schools Award began with a strong motivation rooted in its culturally diverse student population. With students hailing from over 25 different countries, the academy aims to celebrate and share cultural identities. Many of its students are new to the UK when they join and are keen to share their experiences and share differences as well as common ground. The accreditation symbolises Thornhill's commitment to exploring the international and culturally diverse backgrounds of its whole school community.

A hugely successful student-led initiative in 2023 to celebrate cultural diversity, sparked interest in applying for the International Schools Award foundation level. The students’ idea of establishing a day of celebration, led to the inception of a whole-school 'Culture Week' in the summer term. It featured activities such as researching different countries, integrating culture and international connections into subject areas, tasting different cuisines and culminating in a vibrant cultural dress day, where students proudly showcased their traditional wear, reflecting their rich international heritage.

Thornhill Academy Headteacher, Sue Hamilton, said: "The success of 'Culture week' was evident in the positive feedback received from students, staff, and parents. It was a privilege to delve into their rich lived experiences and hear their captivating stories from around the globe.

“The week not only engaged students but also demonstrated the profound impact of international work on the entire school community, highlighting the importance of empathy and understanding.”

In feedback given to the academy on its application, the awards team at the British Council said of Culture Week: “This is a great example of how the effects of international work can influence the whole school, pupils and staff, and will no doubt have flowed homewards to parents and guardians as well. The various activities will have meant something special to the students, coming from widely diverse backgrounds.”

Thornhill Academy's commitment to internationalisation extends beyond its borders, as evidenced by its recent partnership with High School for Girls in Hilteen, Iraq, to explore joint activities on climate change.

Mrs Hamilton expressed gratitude for the acknowledgement received and outlined plans for future endeavours.

"This accreditation marks a significant milestone for Thornhill Academy, but it also ignites our enthusiasm to deepen our international connections further. We are excited to continue enriching our students' experiences and understanding through meaningful international collaborations."