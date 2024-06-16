Hundreds from Southwick and beyond turned out to enjoy a day of live music and family activities at the first ever Thompson Park Family Fun Day. The event was initially scheduled to be held in 2023 to welcome a raft of improvements at the park, but due to weather conditions it had to be postponed.

After the postponed celebrations were also hit by severe weather, organisers gave up for 2023 and celebrations were instead held on June 15, 2024. All activities at the event, which was fully funded by Sunderland City Council, were free, with the Mayor of Sunderland doing the honours with a short speech and welcome.

Families enjoyed basketball and tennis coaching, displays from 3Sixty cycling display team, football and cycling activities, face painting and more. Partners and associations with strong links to Thompson Park and Southwick such as Sunderland Young People’s Bike Project, Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project and Sunderland Carer’s Centre were on hand to engage with the local community and offer a range of free fun activities.

The transformation of Thompson Park in 2023 saw it become home to an interactive football wall offering a range of fun games and challenges, aimed at beginners and experienced football players alike.

Since it was installed this has become of the most popular interactive football walls in the country.

The park's regeneration was made possible thanks to a £740,000 investment from Sunderland City Council, which included £320,000 from the council’s North Area Committee and a £55,000 contribution from Sunderland Health and Wellbeing Board.

