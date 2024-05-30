Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers are hoping for third time lucky as they prepare for celebrations to mark the transformation of a community park.

Southwick councillors Kelly Chequer, Alex Samuels and Michael Butler in Thompson Park, which is holding a Family Fun Day on 15 June to celebrate its £740,000 transformation

Horrendous weather twice scotched the events planned to celebrate Thompson Park’s £740,000 transformation in 2023.

Now the team have set a new date, with live music, giant inflatables and free fun activities for all the family due to take place at the Southwick park from 11am - 3pm on Saturday, June 15 June.

Organisers will now keep their fingers crossed that the heavy rain and strong winds of this week will stay away when the big day arrives.

Celebration events planned include:

Live music on the main stage showcasing local acts

A family inflatable area with an assault course, kids’ corner and inflatable slides

Mini Golf

3SIXTY bicycle stunt display team

Coached tennis drop in sessions in the newly refurbished tennis courts

Basketball coaching in the basketball courts

Walking Football and Family Bootcamps

Family Highland Games

Healthy Lifestyles team delivering family ‘have a go’ sports activities

Sunderland Young People’s Bike Project delivering cycling activities on the cycle track

Together For Children Bus

Facepainting

Sunderland City Council said it is also a chance to see the improvements completed last year, including a new adventure play area and a toddler play area with inclusive play equipment, as well as a running track and trim trail obstacle course with outdoor gym equipment. The transformation also saw Thompson Park become home to an interactive football wall offering a range of fun games and challenges, aimed at beginners and experienced football players alike.

Since it was installed, it has become of the most popular interactive football walls in the country, the council said.

The park's regeneration was made possible thanks to a £740,000 investment from the council, which included £320,000 from the council’s North Area Committee and a £55,000 contribution from Sunderland Health and Wellbeing Board.

Councillor Denny Wilson, Chair of Sunderland City Council's North Area Committee, which is also funding the family fun day, said: "We wanted to celebrate the park's transformation with a fantastic free day out for all the family and we're keeping everything crossed that the weather is kind to us this time.