This water company must pay out over £1million towards green projects, to make up for past environmental offences
The Environment Agency agreed a combined payment totalling £1,179,500 for historic environmental offences committed by Northumbrian Water Limited across four locations.
Northumbrian Water accepted responsibility for the offences in County Durham, at West Cornforth, Crook Beck and Chilton, and two offences at Longbeck, Marske-by-the-Sea.
The acceptance of such as offer is often a direct alternative to prosecution, where the Environment Agency is satisfied that the offending by Northumbrian Water Limited wasn’t intentional.
This money will be directed back in to environmentally focussed work in and around the area where the offences occurred.
Local North East projects will receive donated sums as follows:
Chilton Primary Friends £5,000
Durham Wildlife Trust £145,000
Groundwork North East £50,000
Industry Nature Conservation Association £50,500
Marine Conservation Society £188,000
North East Environment Network £80,000
Tees Rivers Trust £253,000
Tees Valley Wildlife Trust £308,000
The Tweed Forum £15,000
Wear Rivers Trust £85,000
Fiona Morris, environment planning and engagement manager with the EA in the North East, said:
“We feel Enforcement Undertakings are a more balanced response to dealing with these environmental offences.
“The outcome is beneficial to the environment relevant to where the offence took place. It will also help to change the behaviour of the company and focus on their activities.
“This approach achieves more than if the company in question had been convicted and fined.
“We work hard to protect people and the environment, and a clear regulatory framework has helped to drive major environmental improvements throughout the region.”
To report an environmental issue, call 0800 80 70 60.