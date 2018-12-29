This Sunderland dad shed more than SEVEN stone after being spurred on by daughter’s graduation and turning 50

A Sunderland dad says he has ‘never looked back’ after shedding more than seven stone in time for his daughter’s graduation.

Just over a year ago, dad-of-two Trevor Corner was unhappy with the way he looked and felt.

Feeling tired and sluggish on a family holiday in Lanzarote in September 2017, Trevor knew he had to act and decided to join Lisa Wharton’s Slimming World group at Ryhope Community Centre when he returned home.

Weighing in at 21st 7lb and a size XXXL, in October 2017, Trevor said it was two major milestones in his life - turning 50 and his daughter’s graduation - that made him want to make a change.

And in just over a year, Trevor managed to lose incredible 7st 8lb to now weigh 13st 12lb.

The 51-year-old printer has knocked 10 inches off his waist and now has a 34 inch waist and is a size L.

Trevor Corner with daughter Amy at her graduation.

Trevor, from Silksworth, said: “Turning 50 last year was a milestone and it was then that I decided to lose the weight.

“I haven’t looked back since.”

Trevor, who is married to wife Angela, said losing the weight meant that he was able to enjoy his daughter Amy’s graduation from the University of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

He said: “My daughter was graduating in July this year and I wanted to shift some weight to enjoy the day.

“I was 6st 7lb lighter by the time the graduation came round and it really made the day, as I wasn’t feeling uncomfortable.

“I would normally dread the whole day because I would have a suit on but instead I felt great.”

Trevor said making small changes to his lifestyle made a huge difference in shifting the weight.

The Sunderland AFC fan would meet his friends an hour later on match days to avoid too many drinks and food and would book his taxi to prevent him from stopping out. And instead of ordering a takeaway he makes his own curry or pizza.

He has also started to go to the gym a few times a week and regularly goes out walking with the dog.

Trevor is now keen to inspire other men to join Slimming World and his encouragement has already seen his brother-in-law lose 4st 7lb.

He said: “For men it is sometimes more difficult to join, but I would just say that if you are determined to do it the benefits far outweigh the downsides.

“Losing the weight has made me feel so much better.”

Trevor’s diet before:

Breakfast: Three slices of toast.

Trevor Corner with wife Angela Corner at their daughter's graducation after his weight loss.

Lunch: Sandwiches.

Dinner: Quick ready meals such as pizza.

Snacks: Biscuits.

Trevor’s diet after:

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs.

Lunch: Salad.

Dinner: Chicken or fish or pasta dishes with vegetables.

Snacks: Fruit, crab sticks.

