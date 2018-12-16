'This song means a lot' - The Lake Poets singer Martin Longstaff on Shipyards, the stunning theme to new Netflix documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die

The Wearside musician behind the theme to Netflix's new Sunderland AFC documentary is delighted by the reaction.

An on-line campaign has been launched to get Shipyards - by singer songwriter Martin Longstaff, who performs as The Lake Poets - to Number One on the I Tunes chart.

Even chairman Stewart Donald has taken to social media, urging fans to buy the song on his Twitter account.

The haunting tune, written by Martin in tribute to his late grandfather, is the perfect accompaniment to the opening credits of the series, Sunderland 'Til I Die, which has been available on the streaming service since Friday.

Producers Fulwell 73 were granted full access behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light for last season's Championship campaign.

It was an incredibly turbulent period, which saw the departure of manager Simon Grayson and arrival of Chris Coleman and ended in a second successive relegation before the sale of the club to a new management team headed by Stewart Donald.

Lifelong Sunderland fan Martin was over the moon to be asked if the production team could use his song as the show's theme and has been touched that it has struck a chord with so many viewers.

"This song means a lot to me and it means a lot to my family," he said.

"It is nice that it is resonating with people - that's what it is all about.

"That's what my job is, as I see it. If it will make people happy, that is kind of what I am here for."

The song is dedicated to Martin's grandfather George, who was a shipyard worker: "He was a really, really, quiet man who worked hard all his life," said Martin.

"He was born in Pallion and worked in Deptford. He was a rivet catcher from 14 and then a crane driver - that's what I remember him as.

"He didn't have much, but what he did have he passed on to my mam and me and my brother.

"My mam worked full time and my dad worked away, so a lot of the time he looked after us.

"He died in 2010. He fell over and hit his head at his home in South Hylton."

There have even been calls for Martin to perform the song on the pitch when Sunderland take on Bradford City at the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day.

"I am up for it ," he said.

"i was talking to someone at the stadium who was saying it is a matter of logistical issues .

"But it's just me and a guitar, so I will do it if they want."