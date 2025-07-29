This rescued kitten had the worst flea infestation that we’ve ever seen
A flea-infested kitten has found his forever home after being nursed back to health and rehomed by Veterinary Nurse, Debi Smith.
Debi gave affectionately named ‘Flea’ a new lease of life following an emergency appointment at Washington Vets for Pets.
It followed a mother cat and her four kittens being brought into the practice, with the kittens suffering from what the team described as “the worst flea infestation the practice had ever seen”.
Three of the four kittens had already collapsed due to severe blood loss, with one tragically passing away almost immediately and two others sadly died shortly after.
Speaking about the cats being brought into the practice, Debi said: “With the kittens being so small, it was hard to find a flea treatment which was safe for us to use.
“All the nursing team were on hand trying to warm them up, as they were so cold due to sever blood loss.
“One kitten unfortunately died straight away, and we eventually lost another two, with the remaining kitten ‘Flea’ showing slight responses.”
Flea was barely responsive, with vets describing his blood as resembling a ‘strawberry milkshake’.
Tests revealed a packed cell volume of just 2%, with the normal reading siting at around 30% - meaning that Flea needed an urgent blood transfusion to survive.
As a result, the practice contacted a local cat owner whose pet regularly donates blood to allow the team to perform a life-saving blood transfusion on the tiny kitten.
Flea was then taken to Maureen’s Sanctuary, led by 75-year-old Maureen Franklin, who continued to provide round-the-clock care.
Initially he struggled to eat. but with syringe-feeding, patience, and a lot of love, he slowly began to recover.
Maureen commented: “Once Flea started accepting the milk he grew from strength to strength.
“After almost a week, I managed to bottle feed him.
“He really wanted to live, was so needy, and loved being handled.
“It was a pleasure looking after Flea before Debi rehomed him, Washington Vets for Pets are amazing, and the team are a lovely bunch.”
When he was strong enough, Debi contacted the local sanctuary and adopted Flea herself - with the kitten now having formed a strong bond with Debi’s 13-year-old daughter, Scarlet.
You can find out more about Washington Vets for Pets by visiting: https://www.vets4pets.com/practices/vets4pets-washington/.
