If you have been down to Roker recently, you might have noticed a few extra visitors.

It seems that it is not just us humans who like to go on holiday, a group of dolphins have been recently seen swimming close to the pier in Roker.

The video from Jimmy Cook show how close the dolphins have been getting

On Monday, June 17 2019, a pod of dolphins were seen interacting with small boats and visitors, who came out to see the aquatic mammals.

The increase numbers of dolphins seems to be down to the warm weather in the region. Gareth Hern works for the Marine Management Organisation in Newcastle. He said: “As we get warmer weather it’s quite common for dolphins, porpoises and whales to visit English shores.”

He warned that people wanting to see the animals should keep a respectful distant so as not to disturb them.

Mr Hern said: “This offers a fantastic opportunity for wildlife watchers but it is essential that the health and well-being of the animals is considered at all times.

The video from Jade Jacob Pell shows the dolphins inside the habour next to Sunderland yacht club

“Disturbance by boats and jet skis often causes stress and harm to dolphins, porpoises and whales, affecting their ability to feed, breed or nurture their young so it’s important that we keep our distance when observing them.”

Sunderland Echo readers began sending in some amazing videos and photos of the dolphins over the weekend, and we thought we would share them with you too.

If you have an interesting video from around Sunderland, then please send it to our Facebook page.