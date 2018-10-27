This is what X Factor hopeful Molly Scott will sing on the second live show tonight

Teenage X Factor contestant Molly Scott is taking on her guilty pleasure song in tonight's live X Factor show.

The Easington teenager will perform a track by former X Factor US winners Alex & Sierra in front of a live studio audience, plus millions of fans watching at home.

Each finalist has chosen a so-called "guilty pleasure" song to take on in week two, with other choices including I Wanna Know What Love Is by Foreigner, and Cher's Believe.

On Twitter this week, Molly revealed to her 4,000 followers that she was torn between a couple songs for her guilty pleasure choice - finally deciding on Little Do You Know, which was released in 2014 by the American duo.

Molly wowed the audience in the first live show last week with her performance of Fake Love by K-pop band BTS. It was the song which secured her place in the live finals, after she performed it for mentor Simon Cowell and a whole host of famous guests at his Malibu home for Judges' Houses.

Molly Scott will take part in the second week of X Factor live shows tonight. Picture: Thames/Syco/ITV.

Her feedback from the judges was brilliant, with Robbie Williams telling the crowd she had come on "leaps and bounds" since her first audition, where she sang It's A Man's Man's Man's World by James Brown.

Support for 16-year-old Molly, who attended English Martyrs in Hartlepool, has ramped up across the region this week, with Sunderland AFC, Northern Powergrid and Nadine's Dance Company in Hartlepool among those pledging their allegiance to #TeamMolly.

Molly's mum Louise shows her support.

We can't wait to see her perform on the live shows tonight!