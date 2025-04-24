This is what to expect from the Metrocentre’s popular Fashion & Beauty Weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The highly anticipated Fashion & Beauty Weekend is returning to the Metrocentre.

The Metrocentre’s Fashion & Beauty Weekend is back at the Gateshead shopping centre on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27.

The highly anticipated weekend will run from 11am until 4pm on both days, with the event taking over both the shopping centre’s Exhibition and Town Square.

Visitors will be able to get a glimpse of fashion shows, beauty demos, and giveaways.

They will also be able to explore beauty zones from top brands such as Sephora and H Beauty, as well as get expert tips from model, radio and TV presenter, Lisa Snowdon - who will be hosting the weekend.

Newcastle College’s ‘The Future of Fashion’ will also be returning for a third year in a row, as students take over the main stage to showcase the next generation of fashion talent.

Helen Atkinson, Metrocentre Marketing Manager, has expressed her delight at being able to welcome the students back to the Gateshead shopping centre.

She said: “We’re proud to once again be working with Newcastle College and provide a platform for their talented students to shine and showcase their work.

“Supporting the next generation of creatives is incredibly important to us, and this show brings a fresh energy to the weekend, giving our visitors the chance to see original work and future fashion stars in the making.”

This is what you can expect from the Metrocentre’s Fashion & Beauty Weekend:

Saturday, April 26 - Main Stage, Exhibition Square:

11.00am – SS25 Fashion Show.

11.30am – H Beauty: The Pillowtalk Edit with Charlotte Tilbury.

12.00pm – Find Your Fabulous Style presentation with Lisa Snowdon.

1.00pm – SS25 Fashion Show.

1.30pm – The Future of Fashion with Newcastle College.

2.00pm – Sephora: We Belong to Something Beautiful.

2.30pm – SS25 Fashion Show.

3.00pm – Find Your Fabulous Style presentation with Lisa Snowdon.

4.00pm – SS25 Fashion Show.

Sunday 27th April – Main Stage, Exhibition Square

11.00am – SS25 Fashion Show.

11.30am – Sephora: We Belong to Something Beautiful.

12.00pm – Find Your Fabulous Style presentation with Lisa Snowdon.

1.00pm – SS25 Fashion Show.

1.30pm – Summer Prom presentation with Paris Dress House.

2.00pm – H Beauty: Radiance Reimagined with Myblend.

2.30pm – SS25 Fashion Show.

3.00pm – Find Your Fabulous Style presentation with Lisa Snowdon.

4.00pm – SS25 Fashion Show.

The event is free to attend - for more information, visit: https://themetrocentre.co.uk/.

