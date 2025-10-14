‘They are adorable’ - These 17 North East pets are looking for their forever homes

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Looking for a home
2. Priscilla (Lurcher)
Priscilla is a typical puppy – energetic and full of beans! She has been a sweet girl whilst in our care and will often climb all over our staff to get as much attention as possible! She is super playful and has enjoyed interacting with other dogs. She is also a bright little lady and picks up training quickly.
3. Elsa (Siberian Husky)
Elsa has been a very sweet girl from the minute she arrived at the shelter. She enjoys the company of her human friends and will even howl if she sees staff from her kennel and they haven't gone over to give her enough attention! Elsa is a slightly older girl and is a little overweight, so she will need a family who are dedicated to helping her reach and maintain a healthy weight – to ensure she can be in the best condition possible as she enters her senior years.
4. Duchess
Duchess is sweet but reserved girl who is easily startled but does like to have a little bit of a fuss on her own terms. She will tell you when she is unhappy being stroked or handled but she has never lashed out, just given us a little grumble! Duchess has lived in a quiet home previously, and wasn't keen on visitors or children, so a quiet home would be best suited for this beautiful lady.