These are the best places to play tennis in the North East, according to Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:36 BST

As Wimbledon 2025 gets underway, Google has revealed the best places to play tennis in the North East.

Wimbledon 2025 officially got underway on Monday, June 30, with many across the region keeping an eye on the tennis action that is taking place in London.

While the best on the world are on display in the capital, the tournament may provide inspiration for some in the North East to take up the sport themselves.

Whether you’re an experienced tennis player or you’re just picking up a racket for the first time, there is something for everyone on this list.

Take a look at some of the best places to play tennis in the North East, according to Google reviews.

1. Best places for tennis in the North East

These are some of the best places to play tennis in the North East, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps

Beverley Park Lawn Tennis Club, in Whitley Bay, has a 4.9* rating from 38 Google reviews.

2. Beverley Park Lawn Tennis Club, Whitley Bay

Beverley Park Lawn Tennis Club, in Whitley Bay, has a 4.9* rating from 38 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Jesmond Dene Real Tennis Club, in Jesmond, has a 4.9* rating from 19 Google reviews.

3. Jesmond Dene Real Tennis Club, Jesmond

Jesmond Dene Real Tennis Club, in Jesmond, has a 4.9* rating from 19 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Bohemians Tennis Club, in Gosforth, has a 4.9* rating from 10 Google reviews.

4. Bohemians Tennis Club, Gosforth

Bohemians Tennis Club, in Gosforth, has a 4.9* rating from 10 Google reviews. | Google Maps

