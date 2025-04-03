Here in the North East, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to the amount of beaches that we have on our doorstep.

From the impressive Northumberland coast to ones closer to home like Seaburn or Sandhaven, everyone will have their favourite seaside destination.

As the Easter holidays approach and the weather looks to be getting warmer, we’ve put together a list of the region’s best beaches based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Take a look at the best beaches in the North East.

North East's best beaches These are the best beaches in the North East, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

St Aidan's Beach, Northumberland St Aidan's Beach has a 4.9/5 rating from 531 reviews.

Embleton Bay, Northumberland Embleton Bay has a 4.9/5 rating from 325 reviews.