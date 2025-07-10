As temperatures rise, parks across the North East will undoubtedly be busy with people heading out to enjoy the warm weather.
So we’ve put together a list of some of the best parks in the region, based on Google reviews.
The list includes parks by the coast for the best of both worlds and even country parks that are further inland.
Take a look at some of the best parks in the North East, according to Google reviews.
1. North East's best parks
These are some of the best parks in the North East, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps
2. Gibside, Rowlands Gill
Gibside has a 4.7* rating from 3,961 Google reviews. | Google Maps
3. Herrington Country Park, Sunderland
Herrington Country Park has a 4.7* rating from 3,363 Google reviews. | Google Maps
4. Jesmond Dene, Newcastle
Jesmond Dene has a 4.7* rating from 1,723 Google reviews. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.