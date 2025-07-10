These 19 wonderful pets are all looking for their forever homes in the North East

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Looking for a home
All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
2. Sandra (Lurcher)
Sandra is a lively and energetic girl who loves people and playing! Sandra will greet new people as if they’ve always been her friend and often takes the shelter staff over to see other members of the team when she is out on her walks so get some attention from them too! One of Sandra’s favourite things to do is play with a ball, be that alone or with people, but she is at her happiest when she has a ball in her mouth. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Lionel (Lurcher)
Lionel has been a pleasure to get to know during his time in the shelter and is described as a lovely gentleman. He adores people and will stand all day for a fuss if you let him, preferring interacting with people over any toys or playing. He does love his walks and can be quite excitable when going out, meaning he can pull a bit to begin with. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Eddie
Eddie is a very shy and timid boy, spending most of his time hiding in the back of his pen in his bed. When he does come out he is quite cautious at first but will come for some strokes (and Dreamies, of course) and give some little head boops before running back to his safe space. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
