Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Ron (Lurcher Cross)
A peaceful home with patient adopters who are around majority of the day is what Ron is on the lookout for. He arrived with minimal home history so may need some time and help to get all settled into his forever home. Ron can lack confidence to begin with before his affectionate side comes through. He’d be best suited to living with teenagers and meeting his family a couple of times here at the centre before the big adoption day. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. King (Boxer Cross)
King is ready to find his forever home with a family who are around majority of the day and happy to continue training. He’s an excitable lad so would be best suited to living with older kids (14 years+). If living with another dog they would need to have a calmer nature. He’d be just as happy living as an only dog enjoying his own space and having quiet walking pals to keep up his social skills. A home with a garden would be great for enjoying outdoor activities in. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Pixel (Belgian Shepherd Dog)
Pixel is ready to find his forever home! He’ll thrive with a family who will be patient with him and willing to put time into his training. He’ll benefit from a confidence boost as new faces and situations can worry him to begin with. After a couple of meets and a relationship built up his true fun personality bursts through! Pixel’s ideal home will be a quiet environment, have nearby walking routes and have access to a garden. | Dogs Trust Darlington
