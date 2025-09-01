These 19 lovely dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 1st Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 06:01 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 19 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust

Nala is an enthusiastic girl looking for adopters who can channel her energy in positive ways. She is excitable so would benefit from learning to greet people calmly and it will be best for any children in the home to be older teens. Nala is housetrained and has potential to spend time home alone for a few hours.

2. Nala (Bulldog)

Nala is an enthusiastic girl looking for adopters who can channel her energy in positive ways. She is excitable so would benefit from learning to greet people calmly and it will be best for any children in the home to be older teens. Nala is housetrained and has potential to spend time home alone for a few hours. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Tigger is ready to find his forever home! A family who enjoys exploring out on walks during the day and cosying up on the night would be ideal for Tigger – keeping active and lounging are enjoyed in equal measures! A family member will need to be present as Tigger settles into home life and to help out with some basic training.

3. Tigger (Bullmastiff Cross)

Tigger is ready to find his forever home! A family who enjoys exploring out on walks during the day and cosying up on the night would be ideal for Tigger – keeping active and lounging are enjoyed in equal measures! A family member will need to be present as Tigger settles into home life and to help out with some basic training. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Gus is looking for a family who are around for him most of the day for plenty of companionship. He would like to be the only dog in the home and can live with older teens. Gus may need a little refresher with house training. With a gradual introduction he could spend a little bit of time home alone if needing to pop out. A home with a garden will be ideal for this chap to enjoy some off-lead play.

4. Gus (Lakeland Terrier)

Gus is looking for a family who are around for him most of the day for plenty of companionship. He would like to be the only dog in the home and can live with older teens. Gus may need a little refresher with house training. With a gradual introduction he could spend a little bit of time home alone if needing to pop out. A home with a garden will be ideal for this chap to enjoy some off-lead play. | Dogs Trust Darlington

