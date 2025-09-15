These 19 lovable Dogs Trust canines are looking for homes in the North East

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Rex (German Shepherd Dog)
Rex is ready to start his next chapter with his forever family! He’s looking for a family who can help him adjust and get all settled with all the home comforts. He has arrived with limited history so having someone around most of the day will be great. He’d love a home with a garden where he can enjoy the outdoors. Rex is a clever lad and will benefit from adopters who are happy to continue training. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Oz (Akita Cross)
Oz is looking for a patient and understanding family who can help build up his confidence with everyday life. It takes him a moment before fully shining so it’s best to have a couple of meets at the centre before heading home together. Once a relationship is built and in comfortable surroundings he soon flourishes, and you’ll be rewarded with his affection. Adopters with minimal leaving hours and a garden will be ideal for Oz. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Poppy (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Poppy is a sweet one-year-old girl looking for a home with a garden where she can stretch her legs and enjoy playtimes in. Poppy really enjoys company and can struggle when home alone so her family will need to have minimal leaving hours. She can live with children 8yrs+ and another doggy friend. Poppy has grown in confidence and with a family who’ll continue gradual socialisation and positive interactions she’ll continue to flourish. | Dogs Trust Darlington