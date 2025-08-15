These 19 lovable dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 15th Aug 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 19 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Introducing Chief! An amazing, goofy, lad full of character! He’s on the lookout for a family who are home most of the day and happy to continue training. He does have a sensitive side but has come on in leaps and bounds. A couple of meets here at the centre will still be required from adopters so he can make friends without feeling rushed.

2. Chief (Rottweiler)

Introducing Chief! An amazing, goofy, lad full of character! He’s on the lookout for a family who are home most of the day and happy to continue training. He does have a sensitive side but has come on in leaps and bounds. A couple of meets here at the centre will still be required from adopters so he can make friends without feeling rushed. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Ready to welcome all things puppy into your home and life? Then let’s talk about little Poppet - an amazing, fun youngster who’s ready to learn all about the world! She’ll require all the usual puppy training and socialising to help her grow into a well-rounded adult. This will include things like house training, how to make friends (doggy and human) and building on everyday life skills.

3. Poppet (American Bulldog Cross)

Ready to welcome all things puppy into your home and life? Then let’s talk about little Poppet - an amazing, fun youngster who’s ready to learn all about the world! She’ll require all the usual puppy training and socialising to help her grow into a well-rounded adult. This will include things like house training, how to make friends (doggy and human) and building on everyday life skills. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Tilly is a beautiful girl with lots of love to give! She adores her home comforts and settles lovely in quieter household. With a little refresher she’ll soon pick up house training and will be able to spend the odd hour home alone. There is a sensitive side to Tilly so adopters will need to be understanding of not to rush her into new situations.

4. Tilly (American Bulldog)

Tilly is a beautiful girl with lots of love to give! She adores her home comforts and settles lovely in quieter household. With a little refresher she’ll soon pick up house training and will be able to spend the odd hour home alone. There is a sensitive side to Tilly so adopters will need to be understanding of not to rush her into new situations. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DogsPuppiesAdoptionNorth EastDarlington
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice