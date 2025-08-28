These 19 cute pets are all looking for their forever homes in the North East

These beautiful pets are all looking to find their forever home in the North East.

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.

The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.

Here are 19 cute animals who are in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogandcatshelter.com/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!

All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home.

Lola is a sweet girl who initially found the shelter environment a little overwhelming. Although she has now settled, she can still be a bit of an anxious girl and doesn’t particularly enjoy spending time in her kennel – she is always desperate to be out with her human friends!

Flint had a bit of a sad arrival with us, he was found tied to a fence early in the morning by a member of public who brought him to the shelter. He can be quite shy and worried in new situations and around new people, which we feel is understandable under the circumstances. However, once Flint has gotten his confidence with you, he is a bundle of laughs and described as a bit of a goofball, making the staff here laugh daily.

Clive is a sweet and vocal boy, he often starts meowing away when he hears us coming! He loves a fuss and will rub his head against you and roll on the floor trying to get more attention. He is confident even with new people, no one is a stranger to him, he’s just happy to have someone’s attention. He does have a slight independent side, and will let you know when he’s had enough.

