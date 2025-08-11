Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Autumn (Crossbreed)
Autumn is a joyous, enthusiastic girl looking for a family who can provide her with fun enriching outlets. She’ll need plenty of company at home from her human friends as she has previously struggled with time alone. Autumn can live with older teens who are understanding of when she needs her chill time. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Tigger (Bullmastiff Cross)
Tigger is ready to find his forever home! A family who enjoys exploring out on walks during the day and cosying up on the night would be ideal for Tigger – keeping active and lounging are enjoyed in equal measures! A family member will need to be present as Tigger settles into home life and to help out with some basic training. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Buddy (French Bulldog)
Buddy is looking for a patient and understanding family who are happy to continue training and allow him time to settle into home life. He’d be best suited living with teenagers and as an only pet. For visitors to the home Buddy has his own special greeting routine which the team will demonstrate to adopters. Buddy is house trained and previously been ok spending the odd hour home alone. | Dogs Trust Darlington
