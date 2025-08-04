These 19 beautiful dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 4th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 19 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

Kira is a six-year-old, German Shepherd X Staffie and she is the most beautiful lady inside and out! She is looking for a home where she gets all the attention, walks and playtime with her family. Kira loves to play ball games but also benefits from quieter mental stimulation games, to make her brain work as hard as her body like when playing fetch. She thoroughly enjoys going out for long walks and walks beautifully on lead.

2. Kira (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)

Ross is ready to find his forever home! He’s looking forward to enjoying all the comforts a home has to offer and the love a forever family can give. He’ll need a family with minimal leaving hours so someone can be around to help him adjust to homelife. He’s a lovely lad and doesn’t need much in the way of training, just a bit of help with the basics like house training.

3. Ross (Greyhound)

King is ready to find his forever home with a family who are around majority of the day and happy to continue training. He’s an excitable lad so would be best suited to living with older kids (14 years+). If living with another dog they would need to have a calmer nature. He’d be just as happy living as an only dog enjoying his own space and having quiet walking pals to keep up his social skills. A home with a garden would be great for enjoying outdoor activities in.

4. King (Boxer Cross)

