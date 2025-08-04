4 . King (Boxer Cross)

King is ready to find his forever home with a family who are around majority of the day and happy to continue training. He’s an excitable lad so would be best suited to living with older kids (14 years+). If living with another dog they would need to have a calmer nature. He’d be just as happy living as an only dog enjoying his own space and having quiet walking pals to keep up his social skills. A home with a garden would be great for enjoying outdoor activities in. | Dogs Trust Darlington