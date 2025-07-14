These 19 adorable dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 19 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

Hooch is on the lookout for a family who are up for plenty of fun, training and snuggles. He is only young and will need his training pretty much starting from scratch to help him grow into a well-rounded adult. He’s an active lad so will benefit from positive outlets to channel his energy into to keep his mind and body busy – training games, enrichment activities and physical exercise.

2. Hooch (Belgian Shepherd Dog Cross)

Shawn is ready to find his forever home with committed owners. He will require on-going training with help from his family. He can be very excitable which can lead to him jumping up and mouthing. For this reason, he would be best to live with older teens – 16yrs+. Someone at home throughout the day would be Shawns dream, to keep him company and entertained.

3. Shawn (Lurcher)

Lenny is looking for a home that is in a quieter location and ideally has no neighbouring/passing dogs. He can react when seeing other dogs so needs a bit more help with this. With introductions done in the correct way though he may have some walking pals. Lenny adores people and struggles on his own so would like his family at home to keep him company.

4. Lenny (Lurcher)

