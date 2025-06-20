4 . Lennox (Boston Terrier Cross)

Lennox is a lovely little lad looking for a family and home to call his own. He’ll need to be the only dog in the house but would still like to work on his doggy social skills when out and about. Lennox can live with kids of secondary school age. It would be best to have minimal leaving hours whilst Lennox makes himself at home. He is house trained so this should only need a little refresher. | Dogs Trust Darlington