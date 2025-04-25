These 17 sweet dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:09 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust

2. Lupo (Whippet)

Lupo is on the lookout for a quite home environment to fully relax in. He prefers a slower approach when making friends so will do best with older kids who can give him space when needed. Lupo is house trained and should be ok spending time on his own if built up gradually. He isn’t overly bothered about other canines so would like to be the only dog in the home. | Dogs Trust Darlington

3. Major (German Shepherd)

Meet the handsome Major! He’s s super friendly lad and will thrive with a family used to his breed. If any children in the home, they should be aged 8yrs or older. Major may need a refresher with house training and any time on his own building up gradually. Major would still benefit from keeping up his training skills to keep his mind engaged. The home ideally will have non-slip flooring as he isn’t a fan of walking on these surfaces. | Dogs Trust Darlington

4. Howard (Greyhound)

Howard is ready to find his forever home and settle into family life. He’d like someone at home keeping him company while he gets used to his new surroundings. Any time required on his own should be introduced gradually. He may need to brush up on a little bit of training, including house training and traveling in a car but overall, he’s a well-mannered lad. Howard is a big softie and will be fine to live with older primary school aged kids. | Dogs Trust Darlington

