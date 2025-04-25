2 . Lupo (Whippet)

Lupo is on the lookout for a quite home environment to fully relax in. He prefers a slower approach when making friends so will do best with older kids who can give him space when needed. Lupo is house trained and should be ok spending time on his own if built up gradually. He isn’t overly bothered about other canines so would like to be the only dog in the home. | Dogs Trust Darlington