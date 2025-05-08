These 17 pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter need a forever home in the North East

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. Looking for a home
All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
2. Storm (Akita)
Storm has been a real BFG the whole time he has been at the shelter. He very quickly became a staff and volunteer favourite with his big character and playful ways. He came in as a stray so there is no history on whether he has met any cats or small animals. For the most part he has been a good boy when meeting other dogs, but sometimes does get a little frustrated when he can’t get to them and this can spill over into him being very vocal towards them. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Howard
Howard is a lovely young lad who was heartbreakingly abandoned on a golf course. He struggled a little with the shelter environment initially, but is now in a foster home where he has really come out of his shell. He loves being made a fuss of, rubbing into his humans for attention. He enjoys sitting on his foster carers lap and has shown his playful side in the home, often playing with toys. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Harper (Lurcher)
Harper arrived into care in a bit of a sorry state. He was very thin, had no muscle and had, what we believe to be, pressure sores on his legs. It took some time to heal his wounds and start to gain weight and muscle but he is now starting to much look much brighter and healthier. He can become quite distressed when being handled and seems under-socialised with the world in general. However, is also a bundle of absolute joy and has such a gorgeous innocent energy about him – almost puppy-like. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.