Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
2. Mario (Beagle)
Mario is a sweet little Beagle who is looking for a new home where he can get his nose down and go on some lovely, fun walks with his new family. Mario absolutely loves a run around the field and playing with toys, whether they are squeaky or not! True to his breed, Mario also enjoys his food. Mario will need a little bit of loose lead training as, when his nose goes down, he's off. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Tyson (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Tyson will flourish in a calm, patient home with a secure garden where he can relax and feel safe. He’s looking for someone who is home most of the day to help him feel settled and supported as he builds confidence. Because of his sensitive nature, Tyson is best suited to a home with older children (aged 16+). He may live with another dog if they are good match. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Twirl (Lurcher)
Twirl is a super friendly four-year-old Lurcher who would like his home based in a quieter area. This dapper chap is looking for a family who are around most of the day to help him get all settled into home life. He’d love for the home to have a garden (but it’s not essential) to lounge around in the sun on his lazy days. | Dogs Trust Darlington
