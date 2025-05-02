Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Archie (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Archie is a cheeky and excitable young chap who is going to keep his new owners on their toes. He needs owners who are going to be dedicated to his training, and around during the day as he does not like to be left. He is looking for owners who are as active as he is and who can help keep entertained with lots of exercise but also plenty of fun, games and mental enrichment. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Jax (Staffordshire Bull Terrier)
Jax is fabulous fun lad ready to find his forever home. He’s looking for a family who are up for doing training as he’ll need all the basics as well as learning some extra skills. Jax can live with kids 14years+ but will need to be an only dog. Jax would benefit from further socialisation with other dogs and with time and the correct guidance, he may have some pooch pals to share adventures with. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Howard (Greyhound)
Howard is ready to find his forever home and settle into family life. He’d like someone at home keeping him company while he gets used to his new surroundings. Any time required on his own should be introduced gradually. He may need to brush up on a little bit of training, including house training and traveling in a car but overall, he’s a well-mannered lad. Howard is a big softie and will be fine to live with older primary school aged kids. | Dogs Trust Darlington
