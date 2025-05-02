2 . Archie (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)

Archie is a cheeky and excitable young chap who is going to keep his new owners on their toes. He needs owners who are going to be dedicated to his training, and around during the day as he does not like to be left. He is looking for owners who are as active as he is and who can help keep entertained with lots of exercise but also plenty of fun, games and mental enrichment. | Dogs Trust Darlington