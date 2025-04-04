2 . Flash (Lurcher)

Flash has a playful personality that will always leave a smile on your face. He would love to find a secure garden to call his own, where he can zoom around with toys or have a snooze in the sun. Flash enjoys a fuss from his carers and is always excited to greet you. He can find being around other dogs quite stressful, so would need to be walked in quieter areas, though he would be quite happy to hop in the car to go on more peaceful adventures. | Dogs Trust Darlington