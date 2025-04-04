Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
Flash (Lurcher)
2. Flash (Lurcher)
Flash has a playful personality that will always leave a smile on your face. He would love to find a secure garden to call his own, where he can zoom around with toys or have a snooze in the sun. Flash enjoys a fuss from his carers and is always excited to greet you. He can find being around other dogs quite stressful, so would need to be walked in quieter areas, though he would be quite happy to hop in the car to go on more peaceful adventures. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Greg (Crossbreed)
Greg is on the lookout for a quieter home where he can be allowed the space and time to settle in. He does make friends quite easily but prefers to keep food to himself and can be uncomfortable with formal handling. He will not be suitable to live with children or with them visiting. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Buzz (Bullmastiff Cross)
Buzz is looking for an adult only household where his new pawrents are up for continuing his training. He's a big, strong lad on the lead and will need some guidance to learn how to walk at more of a steady pace. He likes keeping busy and puts his all into everything he does which can lead to him forgetting his manners. | Dogs Trust Darlington
