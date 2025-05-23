The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Buzz (Bullmastiff Cross)
Buzz is looking for an adult only household where his new pawrents are up for continuing his training. He's a big, strong lad on the lead and will need some guidance to learn how to walk at more of a steady pace. He likes keeping busy and puts his all into everything he does which can lead to him forgetting his manners. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Jaffa (Lurcher Cross)
Jaffa is a wonderful one-year-old lad. He is in need of a confidence boost and will flourish with a patient family. He can live with secondary school aged kids and another doggy friend. He’d much prefer to have company at home so a family with minimal leaving hours will be ideal for him. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Evie (Crossbreed)
Meet Evie! A three-year-old excitable girl who loves to play! She’s looking for a family who can keep her mentally active as well as physically. She travels well in the car and would love to join on walking adventures in quieter areas. Evie loves her home comforts so will need to be the only dog in the home. | Dogs Trust Darlington
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.