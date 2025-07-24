These 17 cute pets are all looking for their forever homes in the North East

4 . Bastet

Bastet came to the shelter as a heavily pregnant stray, she has been very wary of people since the day she arrived, she would hiss and growl when going into her pen then dart to get out of your way. Since having her kittens she has become more comfortable with her surroundings and no longer hisses. Bastet is still wary though and doesn’t want you to get closer, if you approach her she will move away & always likes to keep a distance. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter