Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Lady (Lurcher)
Lady is an amazing girl and ready to start her next chapter in her forever home. She would like her family to be around most of the day whilst setting in and then any time required on her own can be introduced gradually. Lady is house trained so should only need a little refresher with this. She’ll benefit from furthering her basic training and greeting etiquette as she does like to jump up when saying hello. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Barry (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Barry is a young lad, 9 months old, and is looking for a family who will carry on his training and help settle him into home life. Someone should be around majority of the day and time on his own can then be introduced gradually once he’s found his paws. Barry has been lovely with his handlers here so will be ok to live with kids of secondary school age. There’s still a bit of work needed for Barry’s doggy social skills as his enthusiasm isn’t always appreciated by others. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Asap (American Bully Pocket)
Introducing Asap! An amazing lad ready to find his forever family. He’s on the lookout for a home that doesn’t have too much hustle and bustle as he’s not a fan of loud noises. He’s already house trained and once settled will be ok with spending time alone for a bit. Asap can live with older primary school aged kids but he’ll need to be the only dog in the home. With further training and socialisation, there’s potential for him to have walking pals. | Dogs Trust Darlington
