3 . Barry (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)

Barry is a young lad, 9 months old, and is looking for a family who will carry on his training and help settle him into home life. Someone should be around majority of the day and time on his own can then be introduced gradually once he’s found his paws. Barry has been lovely with his handlers here so will be ok to live with kids of secondary school age. There’s still a bit of work needed for Barry’s doggy social skills as his enthusiasm isn’t always appreciated by others. | Dogs Trust Darlington