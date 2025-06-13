The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
2. Twirl (Lurcher)
Twirl is a super friendly four-year-old Lurcher who would like his home based in a quieter area. This dapper chap is looking for a family who are around most of the day to help him get all settled into home life. He’d love for the home to have a garden (but it’s not essential) to lounge around in the sun on his lazy days. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Bruno (Mastiff Cross)
Bruno is a sweet lad ready to find a quiet home to fully settle and relax in. He’d love for the home to have a garden for him to lounge about in. Bruno would prefer to be the only pampered pooch in the home, he can be a bit too much for other dogs so his adopters will be encouraged to work on his doggy social skills and walk him in low dog populated areas. Bruno has been enjoying some trips in the car to go on his adventure's so will enjoy going further a field if he needs to. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Tank (Mastiff Cross)
Tank loves spending time with people so would like for his family to be around majority of the day. Anytime required to be by himself can be introduced once settled. Cupboards and bins shouldn’t be easily accessible as Tank does find these too interesting to resist investigating. The home ideally will have a garden with no neighbouring dogs so he can enjoy off lead playtimes. | Dogs Trust Darlington
