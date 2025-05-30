Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Gabriel (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Meet Gabriel, a one-year-old Crossbreed ready to find his forever home! He’ll thrive with a family who will be up for continuing training skills and can provide enriching activities. Gabriel is happy doing his own thing when his humans are around but struggles when it comes to any time home alone. Minimal leaving hours will be needed, and relaxing solo will need building up very gradually. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Rosie (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Rosie is looking for a home with patient and loving adopters who will allow her time to grow in confidence. She’s a sensitive soul who can find new experiences a little worrying so would be best suited to living with secondary school aged kids and being the only dog in the home. As well as a confidence boost, Rosie will need some other training such as learning to spend time alone, house training and socialising with other dog. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Willis (Lurcher)
Willis is a three-year-old loveable Lurcher ready to find his forever home. He enjoys company so will need a family with minimal leaving hours. Once all settled in, time alone can be introduced gradually. With excitement he can struggle to keep all paws on the floor so would be best to live with older children. Will can share his walks with other dogs, and it would be great if these social skills are kept up with having a few doggy friends to meet up with. | Dogs Trust Darlington
