These 17 beautiful dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 30th May 2025, 09:52 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Meet Gabriel, a one-year-old Crossbreed ready to find his forever home! He’ll thrive with a family who will be up for continuing training skills and can provide enriching activities. Gabriel is happy doing his own thing when his humans are around but struggles when it comes to any time home alone. Minimal leaving hours will be needed, and relaxing solo will need building up very gradually.

2. Gabriel (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)

Meet Gabriel, a one-year-old Crossbreed ready to find his forever home! He’ll thrive with a family who will be up for continuing training skills and can provide enriching activities. Gabriel is happy doing his own thing when his humans are around but struggles when it comes to any time home alone. Minimal leaving hours will be needed, and relaxing solo will need building up very gradually. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Rosie is looking for a home with patient and loving adopters who will allow her time to grow in confidence. She’s a sensitive soul who can find new experiences a little worrying so would be best suited to living with secondary school aged kids and being the only dog in the home. As well as a confidence boost, Rosie will need some other training such as learning to spend time alone, house training and socialising with other dog.

3. Rosie (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)

Rosie is looking for a home with patient and loving adopters who will allow her time to grow in confidence. She’s a sensitive soul who can find new experiences a little worrying so would be best suited to living with secondary school aged kids and being the only dog in the home. As well as a confidence boost, Rosie will need some other training such as learning to spend time alone, house training and socialising with other dog. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Willis is a three-year-old loveable Lurcher ready to find his forever home. He enjoys company so will need a family with minimal leaving hours. Once all settled in, time alone can be introduced gradually. With excitement he can struggle to keep all paws on the floor so would be best to live with older children. Will can share his walks with other dogs, and it would be great if these social skills are kept up with having a few doggy friends to meet up with.

4. Willis (Lurcher)

Willis is a three-year-old loveable Lurcher ready to find his forever home. He enjoys company so will need a family with minimal leaving hours. Once all settled in, time alone can be introduced gradually. With excitement he can struggle to keep all paws on the floor so would be best to live with older children. Will can share his walks with other dogs, and it would be great if these social skills are kept up with having a few doggy friends to meet up with. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustDogsAdoption
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice