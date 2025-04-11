The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Theo (Cocker Spaniel)
Theo is a sensitive boy who seems to have led quite a bit of a sheltered life. He’ll do best in a calm home environment where his family are around most of the day. It may take Theo some time to adjust to his new surroundings as he can find everyday life overwhelming. When in the company of other dogs, it really boosts his confidence so he must live with another doggy friend that can help show him the world isn’t such a scary place. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Kayda (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Kayda is looking forward to settling back into family life and enjoying all the home comforts. Kayda can live with younger kids but would prefer to be the only pampered pooch in the home. She is already house trained and should be ok to spend time alone if required. She has a lovely temperament and training already in place although she’d still be up for learning some fun new skills. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Major (German Shepherd)
Meet the handsome Major! He’s s super friendly lad and will thrive with a family used to his breed. If any children in the home, they should be aged 8yrs or older. Major may need a refresher with house training and any time on his own building up gradually. Major would still benefit from keeping up his training skills to keep his mind engaged. The home ideally will have non-slip flooring as he isn’t a fan of walking on these surfaces. | Dogs Trust Darlington
