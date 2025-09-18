These 17 adorable Dogs Trust canines are looking for homes in the North East

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

Blossom is looking for a calm and quiet home where she can take things at her own pace. She is a nervous girl but is building confidence each day. She’ll need patient and understanding adopters who can give her the space and time she needs to settle in. A secure garden is a must so she can enjoy the outdoors whilst she works up to exploring the wider world.

2. Blossom (Lurcher)

Levi would love for his family to be passionate about dog training and help him out with some of his training skills. He’ll need the basics such as time alone built up and house training. But he would also like to work on his distance work around traffic as he can react to this. Quieter walking routes where he can explore and sniff at ease on the lead will be ideal.

3. Levi (German Shepherd Dog Cross)

Rex is ready to start his next chapter with his forever family! He’s looking for a family who can help him adjust and get all settled with all the home comforts. He has arrived with limited history so having someone around most of the day will be great. He’d love a home with a garden where he can enjoy the outdoors. Rex is a clever lad and will benefit from adopters who are happy to continue training.

4. Rex (German Shepherd Dog)

