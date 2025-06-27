2 . Alfie (Siberian Husky Cross)

Alfie is an excitable, inquisitive lad on the search to find his forever home. His new pad will need to be of a calming one with minimal comings and goings as he can find new faces worrying initially. Adopters who are happy to continue training and willing to take things at his pace will be great. Everyone in the home will need to be over the age of 16-years-old. Alfie has previously been good with house training so should just need a refresher with this. | Dogs Trust Darlington