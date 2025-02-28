The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Koda (Saluki Cross)
Koda is ready to settle into an adult family household. She would love her home to be a calm environment where she can gain confidence at her own pace. It can take a couple of meets for her to warm up to new people but once a bond is there her full character shines through. Koda has been doing well making doggy friends and may live with another that isn’t too excitable. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Betty and Henry (Smooth Coat Chihuahua)
Betty and best pal Henry are looking for a quiet home together, with their very own garden to potter around in whilst they build up their confidence walking on leads and brush up on their house training. The pair have lived with cats previously and would be best suited to living with teenagers 14-years+. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Ollie (Dogue De Bordeaux)
Ollie is a looking for his forever home with a family who will take things steady with him. He can be nervous in new situations so introductions should be done at Ollie’s pace. He can live with older secondary school aged kids and potentially another dog pending a successful meet. When out on walks Ollie can be eager on the lead so will need confident adopters who can help him with loose lead work. | Dogs Trust Darlington
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.