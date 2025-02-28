These 17 adorable dogs and puppies are up for adoption in the North East from the Dogs Trust

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:40 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Koda is ready to settle into an adult family household. She would love her home to be a calm environment where she can gain confidence at her own pace. It can take a couple of meets for her to warm up to new people but once a bond is there her full character shines through. Koda has been doing well making doggy friends and may live with another that isn’t too excitable.

2. Koda (Saluki Cross)

Koda is ready to settle into an adult family household. She would love her home to be a calm environment where she can gain confidence at her own pace. It can take a couple of meets for her to warm up to new people but once a bond is there her full character shines through. Koda has been doing well making doggy friends and may live with another that isn’t too excitable. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Betty and best pal Henry are looking for a quiet home together, with their very own garden to potter around in whilst they build up their confidence walking on leads and brush up on their house training. The pair have lived with cats previously and would be best suited to living with teenagers 14-years+.

3. Betty and Henry (Smooth Coat Chihuahua)

Betty and best pal Henry are looking for a quiet home together, with their very own garden to potter around in whilst they build up their confidence walking on leads and brush up on their house training. The pair have lived with cats previously and would be best suited to living with teenagers 14-years+. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Ollie is a looking for his forever home with a family who will take things steady with him. He can be nervous in new situations so introductions should be done at Ollie’s pace. He can live with older secondary school aged kids and potentially another dog pending a successful meet. When out on walks Ollie can be eager on the lead so will need confident adopters who can help him with loose lead work.

4. Ollie (Dogue De Bordeaux)

Ollie is a looking for his forever home with a family who will take things steady with him. He can be nervous in new situations so introductions should be done at Ollie’s pace. He can live with older secondary school aged kids and potentially another dog pending a successful meet. When out on walks Ollie can be eager on the lead so will need confident adopters who can help him with loose lead work. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:North EastAdoptionPuppiesEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice