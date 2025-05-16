The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Theo (Cocker Spaniel)
Theo is a sensitive boy who seems to have led quite a bit of a sheltered life. He’ll do best in a calm home environment where his family are around most of the day. It may take Theo some time to adjust to his new surroundings as he can find everyday life overwhelming. When in the company of other dogs, it really boosts his confidence so he must live with another doggy friend that can help show him the world isn’t such a scary place. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Chelsea (American Bulldog Cross)
Chelsea is ready to find her forever home with a family who have plenty of time for her. She is always on the go looking for fun and struggles to switch off. She’ll need someone at home most of the day to keep her entertained and show her that relaxing can be a fun yet calming activity too. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Bailee (English Springer Spaniel Cross)
Bailee is a beautiful big boy, full of energy and fun. He still can be a little uncertain and needs a bit of a confidence boost and socialisation. He is looking for a home where people are active and into their training and can give him the fun, games and mental stimulation that he needs. | Dogs Trust Darlington