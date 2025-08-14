These 15 sweet pets are all looking for their forever homes in the North East

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Looking for a home
2. Putney (Patterdale Terrier)
Putney was a little shy when he first came in but quickly came out of his shell and showed staff his true Terrier ways! He is bouncy, energetic and intelligent. He is always looking for something to do and isn't afraid to use his voice to let us know he is here and wants to be off doing something! Putney loves his walks and follows his nose everywhere, exploring every inch of our field as he goes.
3. Flint (Cane Corso)
Flint had a bit of a sad arrival with us, he was found tied to a fence early in the morning by a member of public who brought him to the shelter. He can be quite shy and worried in new situations and around new people, which we feel is understandable under the circumstances. However, once Flint has gotten his confidence with you, he is a bundle of laughs and described as a bit of a goofball, making the staff here laugh daily.
4. Bull Mastiff (Bull Mastiff Cross)
Xander is only six-months-old and at times, finds the world a bit scary and overwhelming. His new family will need to have patience and provide support for him to help him gain confidence and learn that the world isn't such a scary place after all! Once Xander gets to know you, he is a bouncy and playful pup with lots of character. He is an extremely intelligent and sensitive lad, with a variety of working breeds in him.