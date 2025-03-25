Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Princess (Lurcher)
Princess is a beautiful girl, a little shy, but very sweet and soon comes round. She loves a good zoomie and will enjoy a garden to do them in. She can have moments of uncertainty, but soon comes around. She loves a walk and enjoys the company of her doggy pals too. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Chelsea (American Bulldog Cross)
Chelsea is ready to find her forever home with a family who have plenty of time for her. She is always on the go looking for fun and struggles to switch off. She’ll need someone at home most of the day to keep her entertained and show her that relaxing can be a fun yet calming activity too. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Arla - (Labrador Retriever Cross)
Arla is looking for an active family to make lots of new memories with, she will require a garden of her own to brush up on her house training skills, this sweet girl was previously found as a stray so will need somebody home most of the time initially to build up her leaving hours, Arla would be suited to living with children 12+ years. | Dogs Trust Darlington
