These 15 adorable pets are all up for adoption at the Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:14 BST

These beautiful pets are all looking to find their forever home in the North East.

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.

The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.

Here are 15 cute animals who are in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogandcatshelter.com/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!

All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home.

1. Looking for a home

All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Photo Sales
Posie came into care as a stray dog and was absolutely terrified from the moment the dog warden collected her; she was so afraid and anxious she took a very long time to start trusting just a few of the staff at the shelter. It took her a little while longer to become comfortable around the rest of the staff, but boy when she has decided she trusts you, is she worth the wait.

2. Posie (Pocket Bully)

Posie came into care as a stray dog and was absolutely terrified from the moment the dog warden collected her; she was so afraid and anxious she took a very long time to start trusting just a few of the staff at the shelter. It took her a little while longer to become comfortable around the rest of the staff, but boy when she has decided she trusts you, is she worth the wait. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Photo Sales
Asher is a lovely little lady who is still finding her confidence at the shelter. She currently spends a lot of time hiding in her bed at the back of her pen where she feels safe and secure; however, once given a few minutes to realise you’re her friend, she will pop out to say hello and loves having a stroke.

3. Asher

Asher is a lovely little lady who is still finding her confidence at the shelter. She currently spends a lot of time hiding in her bed at the back of her pen where she feels safe and secure; however, once given a few minutes to realise you’re her friend, she will pop out to say hello and loves having a stroke. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Photo Sales
Elsa is a bright, energetic and super friendly girl who still behaves very much like a puppy a lot of the time. She absolutely loves spending time with her human friends and will often forget her manners and jump up for attention.

4. Elsa (Akita)

Elsa is a bright, energetic and super friendly girl who still behaves very much like a puppy a lot of the time. She absolutely loves spending time with her human friends and will often forget her manners and jump up for attention. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AdoptionPetsAnimals
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice