These 15 adorable pets are all up for adoption at the Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

2 . Posie (Pocket Bully)

Posie came into care as a stray dog and was absolutely terrified from the moment the dog warden collected her; she was so afraid and anxious she took a very long time to start trusting just a few of the staff at the shelter. It took her a little while longer to become comfortable around the rest of the staff, but boy when she has decided she trusts you, is she worth the wait. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter