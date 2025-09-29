These 15 adorable Dogs Trust canines are looking for homes in the North East

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.