These 15 adorable Dogs Trust canines are looking for homes in the North East
Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.
The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.